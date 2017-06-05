Judge orders runaway husky returned to original owner

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - A Colorado judge has ordered a runaway husky returned to a Canon City man who reported her missing more than three years ago. However, the dog is still with her most recent owner, who plans to appeal the decision.



Steamboat Today reports Routt County Judge James Garrecht heard arguments Friday in Michael Gehrke's civil lawsuit against Ashlee Anderson of Steamboat Springs seeking the return of the now 7-year-old Siberian husky.



Gehrke said he bought the dog as a puppy in February 2010. She ran away in September 2013 and ended up being adopted by Anderson.



When the dog ran away from Anderson's house in February, animal control scanned for a microchip and learned she had been owned by Gehrke.



The judge said he couldn't take into account the bond between Anderson and the dog in making his ruling.



