Judge rules DIA must make permit process easier for protesters

DENVER - A federal judge has ruled that Denver International Airport must make it easier for people to protest topical issues on its property.

This comes in response to a lawsuit stemming from a group of protesters who were at the airport in opposition to President Donald Trump’s travel ban late last month.

A video that was widely shared on social media showed Denver Police Commander Tony Lopez telling protesters to put their signs away, claiming they were a violation of airport rules and regulations.

Under the previous guidelines, protesters had to submit an application seven days in advance and have it approved by the airport’s CEO.

In the lawsuit, the protesters alleged that DIA was restricting their First Amendment rights, and that some situations called for spontaneous protests.

RELATED: DIA explains why spontaneous protests aren't allowed

RELATED: Protesters file lawsuit over DIA protest policies

RELATED: Peaceful protest at DIA

The court agreed with the protesters in part. The ruling states that DIA must change its rules to allow permitted protests within 24 hours if the topic is something that pertains to the airport.

The judge ruled that the airport must accommodate protesters who want to protest in public locations, and not enforce its rule against picketing.

DIA must also allow protesters to carry signs as long as they aren’t so large they impede the flow of traffic in the terminal, according to the preliminary injunction, which is effective immediately.

9NEWS reached out to DIA for a statement, and has not received one at the time of this writing.

Hundreds of protesters took to DIA’s Jeppesen terminal on Jan. 28 in wake of Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants and refugees – one of dozens of protests across the country.

(© 2017 KUSA)