Jury awards Colorado man $760,000 in excessive force lawsuit

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

DENVER (AP) - Attorneys for a veteran who sued Colorado police officers say a jury has agreed they used excessive force when arresting the man in 2015.



A statement issued by Robert Mark Smith's attorneys says a federal jury awarded him about $760,000 Wednesday in the suit against the town of Kremmling, its police chief and two other officers.



The original lawsuit says Smith had become a frequent critic of local police and didn't want to allow officers into his home without a warrant in March of 2013.



The suit says three officers came inside, used a Taser on Smith and "kicked, stomped and/or punched" him when he was lying on his stomach.



Attorneys representing the town, Police Chief Scott Spade, Sgt. Todd Wilson and Officer Robert Dillon didn't immediately return messages.

© 2017 Associated Press