Jury gets 'Make My Day' case in Colorado Springs shooting

A Colorado Springs jury is deliberating whether a U.S. Army Green Beret was justified in fatally shooting an intruder inside his garage under Colorado's "Make My Day" law.



The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that jurors will resume deliberations Monday in the murder trial of Michael Joseph Galvin.



Galvin is charged with negligent homicide in the Nov. 3 shooting of Robert Carrigan. He could face up to three years in prison If convicted.



Prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether Galvin's actions were justified under Colorado's Homeowner Protection Act.



The act provides homeowners legal protections who use deadly force against intruders they fear could harm them.

