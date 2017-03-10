Just one Colorado company among Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For'

(Photo: Courtesy of PCL Construction Enterprises INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A single Colorado-based company was named to Fortune's latest annual " 100 Best Companies to Work For" list, released by the New York-based magazine.

PCL Construction, a privately-owned Denver-based construction contracting firm, eked into the No. 98 spot on the list, down from 2016, when it ranked 60th. This is the 12th straight year the company made the list.



"This construction company offers stock options to all em­ployees, 90 percent of whom own shares. The employee-ownership model gives staff a 'great sense of belonging' and 'a true understanding of how people at all levels contribute to success," Fortune says in its ranking of PCL. "Dividends for long-term employees often exceed their annual salaries."

Shaun Yancey, president and COO of U.S. operations for the company, said PCL takes a lot of pride in being named to the list.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:http://bizj.us/1p3auo

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

© 2017 KUSA-TV