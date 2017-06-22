Justice Gorsuch has Colorado home for sale for $1.675M

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has his Colorado home on the market for $1.675 million.



The nearly 6,000-square-foot home in Boulder County has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on three acres. The home's listing says it has a heated pool, media room, home gym, billiards room and a three-stall barn.



The Boulder Daily Camera reports Gorsuch purchased the house north of Gunbarrel for just over $1million a decade ago.



Luxury broker David Carner says last year Boulder-area homes in the million dollar-plus price range spent an average of 60 days on the market.



Gorsuch, a former member of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice on April 10. He was appointed to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

