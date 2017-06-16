Kansas City-based contractor chosen to build Denver World Trade Center project

A planned World Trade Center Denver campus is expected to cost $200 million and open in 2019. (Photo: COURTESY OF FORMATIV)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction Co. will provide the general contracting services on the proposed $200 million World Trade Center Denver development, the project's developer said Thursday.

The project, which is planned for a parcel of land at 38th Avenue and Blake Street, is expected to break ground in the first quarter of next year, with the pace of planning efforts accelerating during the second half of 2017.

The planned campus will include 200,000 square feet of traditional office space, 50,000 square feet of co-working space, a conference center, a 200-room hotel, 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurants featuring international cuisine and an open outdoor plaza on three acres.

JE Dunn will work with Denver's Oz Architecture to develop a design-build plan for the campus, said Rodd Merchant, president of JE Dunn's west region. After the groundbreaking, the construction is expected to take around two years, Merchant said.

