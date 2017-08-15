Keep an eye out for a missing at-risk man
Deputies in Arapahoe County need your help finding a missing at-risk man. 27-year-old ,Tarek Khan, was last seen Sunday morning on South Dallas Court near South Boston Street.If you have any information please call 303-795-4711
KUSA 6:35 AM. MDT August 15, 2017
