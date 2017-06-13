Keystone Resort holds annual mountain cleanup

KUSA - The ski season may be over at Keystone, but the resort geared up for summer with a mountain cleanup on Tuesday.
Volunteers from the community, the resort and the Dillon Ranger District picked up more than 1,400 pounds of trash in a day.
Nearly 200 people spent about three hours cleaning up the mountain and the part of Highway 6 that runs through the resort.
Vail Resorts holds this event every year at the end of the season.
