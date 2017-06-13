KUSA
Keystone Resort holds annual mountain cleanup

The spokesperson for the resort says volunteers from the community, the resort and the Dillon ranger district picked up hundreds of pounds of trash.

Erica Tinsley, KUSA 6:57 PM. MDT June 13, 2017

KUSA - The ski season may be over at Keystone, but the resort geared up for summer with a mountain cleanup on Tuesday.

Volunteers from the community, the resort and the Dillon Ranger District picked up more than 1,400 pounds of trash in a day.

Nearly 200 people spent about three hours cleaning up the mountain and the part of Highway 6 that runs through the resort.

Vail Resorts holds this event every year at the end of the season. 

