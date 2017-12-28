Denver Fire investigates a report of a fire in downtown Denver along the 16th Street Mall. (Photo: Nico Goda)

DENVER - Denver Fire is investigating a report of a structure fire Thursday morning along the 16th Street Mall.

The call came in around 6:00 a.m.

Our crew on scene says the investigation is inside the Chipotle at 16th and California Streets.

A Public Information Officer for Denver Fire says the fire was in the kitchen of the Chipotle restaurant.

No smoke or flames were visible from the mall.

Denver Fire investigates a report of a fire in downtown Denver along the 16th Street Mall. (Photo: Nico Goda)

Due to the Denver Fire Department activity, RTD tweeted that several lines were diverted.

The downtown F & H lines were diverted to Union Station until about 7:00 a.m.. The D line terminated at the Convention Center during this time.

Due to Denver Fire Activity downtown, F & H lines are diverted to Union Station; D Line will terminate at the Convention Center. Expect minor delays on C, E and W Lines. https://t.co/9SWchLCW5C — RTD (@RideRTD) December 28, 2017

RTD advised commuters to expect minor delays on the C, E, and W lines as normal schedules resumed.

Check for more rider alerts here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV