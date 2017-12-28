KUSA
Kitchen fire at downtown Chipotle diverts some RTD lines

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 7:06 AM. MST December 28, 2017

DENVER - Denver Fire is investigating a report of a structure fire Thursday morning along the 16th Street Mall. 

The call came in around 6:00 a.m.

Our crew on scene says the investigation is inside the Chipotle at 16th and California Streets. 

A Public Information Officer for Denver Fire says the fire was in the kitchen of the Chipotle restaurant.

No smoke or flames were visible from the mall. 

Due to the Denver Fire Department activity, RTD tweeted that several lines were diverted. 

The downtown F & H lines were diverted to Union Station until about 7:00 a.m.. The D line terminated at the Convention Center during this time.

RTD advised commuters to expect minor delays on the C, E, and W lines as normal schedules resumed.

