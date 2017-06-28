KUSA
Kitchen fire displaces family of 4 in Aurora

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 1:12 PM. MDT June 28, 2017

AURORA - A house fire caused by an electrical wiring malfunction displaced a family of four in Aurora Wednesday morning. 

Aurora Fire Rescue says the fire broke out in the kitchen of a home at 15968 East 18th Place shortly before 11 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. A short time later, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. 

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

