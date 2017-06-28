Kitchen fire displaces family of 4 in Aurora

AURORA - A house fire caused by an electrical wiring malfunction displaced a family of four in Aurora Wednesday morning.
Aurora Fire Rescue says the fire broke out in the kitchen of a home at 15968 East 18th Place shortly before 11 a.m.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. A short time later, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
UPDATE correct address 15959 E 18th Pl, fire under control & investigation, @RedCrossDenver en route 4 displaced people, no injuries pic.twitter.com/buy5gbvLN8— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 28, 2017
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.
