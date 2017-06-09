Know Willy Wonka? You could get passes to Denver Comic Con

There's no earthly way of knowing, which direction we are going...

Unless you win three-day passes to Denver Comic Con, in which case it should be obvious where you're going.

And Colorado Lottery is offering that opportunity, as it posted on its Facebook. All you have to do is know your Willy Wonka and complete an entry form.

Four lucky winners will be randomly chosen to get a Comic Con Prize Pack, which will include a pair of three-day passes for the con from June 30 to July 2.

The short quiz and an entry form is here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV