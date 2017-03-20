Kohler Signature Store opens in Cherry Creek North

(Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wisconsin-based Kohler Co. has opened its first signature store for upscale bathroom and kitchen products in metro Denver.

Tuesday it will celebrate with a trade opening event from 6 to 8 p.m. for trade professionals to get a first look and the grand opening event for consumers will be April 1.



The Kohler Signature Store by Facets of Cherry Creek, 3301 E. 1st. Ave., is operated by Philadelphia-based Hajoca Corporation and will be open for trade professionals and consumers. The 4,400-square-foot Cherry Creek North Signature Store will serve as a dedicated kitchen and bath store and is the 16th of this concept to open across the country.

"We are excited to offer a luxury shopping experience," said Ashley Hanson, store manager. "We truly believe in offering an elevated shopping experience for each client base on their specific needs and wants for their kitchen and bath project."

