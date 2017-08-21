KSL-Henry Crown joint venture to add big Utah ski resort to its holdings

Deer Valley Resort, Utah, view of the Ruby Express chairlift. (Photo: La Polizia | Wikimedia)

Fresh from acquiring the operators of Colorado’s Steamboat and Winter Park ski areas and California’s Mammoth Mountain, a new joint venture of Denver’s KSL Capital Partners LLC and Chicago investment group Henry Crown & Co. have reached an agreement to add a major Utah ski resort to its winter-resort holdings.

The move will place 13 of the top ski areas of Colorado, California and Utah together under one corporate umbrella. KSL already was the parent company of California’s Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows resorts.

The joint venture of KSL and Crown has agreed to purchase Utah’s Deer Valley Resort for an undisclosed price, they announced today.

The purchase is expected to close ahead of the upcoming ski season. The partners who now own Deer Valley will retain their ownership of the nearby Solitude resort, which they bought in 2015.

“Deer Valley Resort is one of the preeminent mountain resorts in the world and is a tremendous addition to our existing portfolio,” said David Perry, president and COO of the new joint venture, which does not yet have a name but expects to announce one before the ski season.

During the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, Deer Valley hosted freestyle moguls, aerials and alpine slalom events.

