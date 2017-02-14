Lab helps crews train for emergencies

Medics with South Metro Fire are in simulation training with a state of the art robot mannequin. (Photo: KUSA)

CENTENNIAL - Medics with South Metro Fire Rescue Authority are now using a state of the art simulation lab to train for emergencies.

The lab is equipt with a life-size ambulance, a robot mannequin and a control room. The mannequins, which cost roughly $75,000 each, are programmed to experience more than a hundred ailments like a cardiac arrest. They can talk, respond to pain, treatments and shots forcing paramedics to adapt as they go, just like a real person.

Lt. Ryan Shelton, a paramedic with South Metro Fire, said the simulation lab is meant to "fool the senses" so medics can receive the most realistic training.

"We want them to do procedures that are high risk that they frequently may not have the opporunity to do," Lt. Shelton said.

60 percent of the calls that come in to South Metro Fire are for medical emergencies, according to spokesperson Eric Hurst. Of that number, only 10 percent of the calls are serious enough that someone has to be transported to the hospital.

"It becomes difficult for paramedics to practice those skills in the field," Hurst said. "All those little details equate to a greater success once we're out there on the street."

South Metro has three mannequins that can perform various functions like sweat, talk, blink, and die among many other things.

"You hear the mannequin in pain, sweating and all of a sudden it becomes very realistic," Hurst said.

In a separate control room, paramedics can view what's happening inside the simulation. Unlike real calls, medics can watch how they performed, allowing them to correct mistakes for the future.

This is the only simulation lab of its kind and other departments in Colorado are beginning to train paramedics at South Metro to gain this unique kind of practice.

"We can see what the soft spots are for the crews that need to be buffed out and polished," Lt. Shelton said. "We can hit those before it ever become a real issue.

In the one month that South Metro has had the simulation lab, paramedics say it has been an incredibly helpful and realistic way to prepare for their jobs.

(© 2017 KUSA)