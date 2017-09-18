Lafayette considers barring sugary drinks from kids menus

Thinkstock (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

LAFAYETTE, COLO. (AP) - Lafayette officials are considering an ordinance that would restrict restaurants from advertising sugary drinks to children.



The Daily Times-Call reported on Monday that an ordinance is being drafted to limit beverage options to water, milk and other non-sugary drinks on menus geared for children.



Youth Advisory Committee Liaison Marty Walsh says the ordinance wouldn't ban the sale of soda, but it aims to discourage consumption in an effort to curb childhood obesity. The committee to the Lafayette City Council is behind the initiative.



Under the ordinance, soft drinks could still be served if requested.



Officials are still discussing the language of the ordinance and how it could be enforced. Voting on the matter could be months away.



