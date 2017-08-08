KUSA
West Baseline Road reopened after Lafayette police serve warrant

Shaun Griswold, KUSA 12:42 PM. MDT August 08, 2017

LAFAYETTE - West Baseline Road between 111th Street and Crossing Drive is back open after police activity had the area closed to residents in Lafayette.

Just before noon, Lafayette police said both directions of West Baseline Road were closed due to the incident. 

Police  reportedly served a warrant.

 

