LAFAYETTE - West Baseline Road between 111th Street and Crossing Drive is back open after police activity had the area closed to residents in Lafayette.

Just before noon, Lafayette police said both directions of West Baseline Road were closed due to the incident.

Police reportedly served a warrant.

West Baseline Road between 111th & Crossing Drive is currently closed in both directions for police activity. Alternative route is advised. — Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) August 8, 2017

West Baseline Road has opened in both directions. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) August 8, 2017

