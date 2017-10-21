Landing gear mishap closes runway at Centennial Airport

A pilot escaped without injuries after the landing gear on their single-engine plane malfunctioned at Centennial Airport Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Runway 17 was shut down for a little under an hour as cleanup crews removed the plane, South Metro Fire said.
The pilot was the only person in the plane when the gear malfunctioned and the plane left the runway just before 1 p.m.
The plane has since been removed and the runway at Centennial Airport has reopened.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs