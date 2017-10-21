Landing gear mishap closes runway at Centennial Airport

The single-engine plane after the landing Saturday afternoon (Photo: South Metro Fire)

A pilot escaped without injuries after the landing gear on their single-engine plane malfunctioned at Centennial Airport Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Runway 17 was shut down for a little under an hour as cleanup crews removed the plane, South Metro Fire said.

The pilot was the only person in the plane when the gear malfunctioned and the plane left the runway just before 1 p.m.

The plane has since been removed and the runway at Centennial Airport has reopened.

A look at the scene as first responders pulled the plane away from the runway Saturday afternoon after the single-engine plane's landing gear malfunctioned. (Photo: South Metro Fire)

