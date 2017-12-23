LaPorte man runs 100,000 miles

LAPORTE - A lot of people probably don't know exactly how many miles they've run throughout the years.

However, Kevin Follett does. He's been tracking his mileage since he was 15 years old.

"It kind of started when my dad suggested that I just start writing it down," Follett said.

That project turned into a much bigger one throughout the years. Instead of just counting his miles, Follett decided to set a number to reach -- a really, really high number. After running 10,000 miles, Follett felt he could do even more and decided he'd run 100,000 miles -- kind of like a real-life Forrest Gump.

"I wish I could grow a beard like that," Follett laughed. "Wouldn't that be cool?"

Saturday was the day Follett would finally see his dream through. With the help of his family and some friends, he'd run his 100,000th mile.

The group met in the parking lot at Cache la Poudre Junior High to begin their run along Poudre Trail. They started off with three miles, but in order for Follett to achieve his goal, he'd have to run one more. So, he did.

As he and some other runners neared the end of their fourth mile, two of Follett's daughters, Katie and Kirsten held up some tape and cheered their dad across the finish line.

"It's really cool to see him finally hit this milestone and finally make it to 100,000," Katie said as she smiled at her father. "There's sometimes where you were limping along and I wasn't sure if you were going to make it."

"[It's] kind of surreal," Follett said. "I mean it's something that I've thought about honestly almost every day for the last 30 or 40 years."

Now, that Follett has completed his 100,000 miles, he plans to run some more -- just not as often.

"I'll take tomorrow off first," he said laughing.

Follett doesn't just log how many miles he runs. He also keeps track of miles for his running mates, too -- including his dog. Not only does he record the mileage, he ranks each runner in order of how many miles they've completed.

"The nice thing about that is that, over the years, people that normally wouldn't want to run with me, wanted to run with me because they knew that they could move up on the list," Follett said.

