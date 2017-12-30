Large fire breaks out in Franktown barn

(Photo: Franktown Fire)

FRANKTOWN - The Franktown Fire Protection District responded to a large fire that had broken out in a barn near Castlewood Canyon State Park Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, no people or animals were injured in the blaze, which was reported at 1:40 p.m.

The barn is located on Castle Pointe Drive in Franktown.

A large plume of smoke from the fire was visible for miles on Friday.

According to the fire department, the hay in the barn makes it difficult to fully extinguish the fire, so crews will remain on scene throughout the afternoon to make sure it does not spread into nearby vegetation.

