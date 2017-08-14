Large sinkhole in Colorado Springs could be an old mine shaft

A sinkhole opened up Monday in Colorado Springs on Mariposa Street. (Photo: City of Colorado Springs)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A residential street in Northeast Colorado Springs is closed because of a large sinkhole that appeared Monday afternoon.

The City of Colorado Springs has closed Mariposa Street between Mountain View Lane and Magnolia Street (southeast of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Nevada Avenue) to repair the sinkhole.

We're working to get a size estimation of the hole, but photos appear to show it's larger than a car.

There was no estimated time of repair.

The city says they don't know exactly what caused the sinkhole to open yet, but they are reaching out to the U.S. Bureau of Mines as a 'precaution' to evaluate the situation.

There are old coal mines in the area, which could have contributed to the sinkhole's opening.

