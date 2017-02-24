Larimer County matches record-high suicide deaths

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Larimer County continues to face a grim death trend that doesn't seem likely to ease any time soon.

Eighty-three people died by suicide last year, matching the record-setting figure from 2014 and bucking a decrease, however slight, from 2015, according to finalized records from the county coroner's office. It was a year that in many ways mirrored those of late in terms of death toll, mode, age and the proportion of those who were actively receiving mental health treatment.

Firearms accounted for the bulk of deaths by suicide — 65 percent — followed by hanging and drug overdoses, 22 percent and 7 percent respectively. The average age of those who died was 46, and four of the deaths were juveniles.

Deaths by suicide have more than doubled since 2009, when 36 people died in Larimer County. The county's population has climbed 11 percent during the same period, from about 300,000 residents to more than 333,000.

