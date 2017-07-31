Larimer County scrapes old cabin and trees where eagles perch

The Strang Cabin as it appeared in 2002 soon after it was burned in an arson fire. The cabin and surrounding trees have been removed as Larimer County prepares to mine gravel on the site (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Just as one person’s historic landmark is another person’s eyesore, one person’s prime bird-watching spot is a government entity’s safety hazard.

Last week, crews cleared remnants of the historic Strang homestead from a site southwest of the corner of Strauss Cabin and Horsetooth roads. The land is owned by Larimer County, which has a gravel quarry and crushing operation on the 160-acre property.

Scraped from the site were remains of a cabin started by Scottish emigrant James Strang in approximately 1890 along with a few dilapidated outbuildings. Still standing on the site are two silage silos.

Recalling the recent uproar over the demolition of a pair of silos on Woodward’s corporate campus in Fort Collins, the county decided to not take them down, at least not yet, said Todd Juergens, director of Larimer County Road and Bridge.

