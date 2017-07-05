Larimer deputy who fatally shot fleeing suspect identified

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the officer who shot and killed a man Friday (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the deputy who fatally shot a man during a reported foot pursuit through a field five days prior.

Deputy Derek Signorelli, a six-year LCSO veteran, shot Chet Knuppel, 23, during a foot chase Friday evening near the intersection of Colorado Highway 392 and Larimer County Road 9, the sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday. Knuppel later died at Medical Center of the Rockies.

Signorelli has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is departmental policy.

The agency on Wednesday also announced it had identified and interviewed two witnesses from a white Jeep Cherokee who investigators had previously asked for the help in contacting. Few other details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and what prompted the deputy to fire.

