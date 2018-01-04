Late-night fire extinguished in Brighton

Photo courtesy: Brighton Fire Department (Photo: Brighton Fire)

KUSA - Firefighters in Brighton were able to extinguish a structure fire that occurred shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

The fire, in the 300 block of N. 11th Ave., started as a vehicle on fire outside the structure.

The fire extended from the vehicle through the garage, into the attic and into the house.

Two occupants were able to self-evacuate without injuries.

An investigation later determined the cause of the vehicle fire was electrical, related to an engine block heater for the vehicle, according to the Brighton Fire Department.

© 2018 KUSA-TV