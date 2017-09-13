Law enforcement says missing Georgia teen may be in Colorado

KUSA - Law enforcement in Georgia want people in the Denver area to keep an eye out for a teen who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Mayci Olschewske, 16, was last seen on August 31 where she was spotted on surveillance near her home in Canton, Georgia - filling up her car and emptying her bank account.

Later that day, her car was spotted in Mississippi.

RELATED: Missing teen's family grasps to hope, grapples with unknown

Her family hasn't heard from her since.

Wednesday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office put out an alert on Twitter saying Mayci is believed to be in the Denver area.

#MissingPerson Please be on the lookout. Mayci is believed to be in the Denver area pic.twitter.com/Np6K6helHJ — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) September 13, 2017

The teen's mom also tweeted her family believes she is in Denver.

Mayci is 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. Police believe she's driving her white, 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe.

My daughter has been missing for 12 days. We believe she is in Denver. PLEASE BOLO@jeffcosheriffco pic.twitter.com/XiNhHp2F44 — nicole olschewske (@nolschewske) September 12, 2017

It damage to the front end, stickers reading 'neck deep' and 'teach peace' and Georgia license plate WPQ909

If you have any information about Mayci or her whereabouts, contact Canton Police Det. Tom Priest at (770) 720-4883, email him tips to: tom.priest@cantonga.gov or call 911.

Her family has set up a Facebook page called, Finding Mayci.

© 2017 KUSA-TV