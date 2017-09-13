KUSA
Law enforcement says missing Georgia teen may be in Colorado

Mayci Olschewske, 16, was last seen on August 31 where she was spotted on surveillance near her home in Canton, Georgia - filling up her car and emptying her bank account.

KUSA 9:26 PM. MDT September 13, 2017

KUSA - Law enforcement in Georgia want people in the Denver area to keep an eye out for a teen who went missing nearly two weeks ago. 

Later that day, her car was spotted in Mississippi.

Her family hasn't heard from her since.

Wednesday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office put out an alert on Twitter  saying Mayci is believed to be in the Denver area.

The teen's mom also tweeted her family believes she is in Denver.

Mayci is 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. Police believe she's driving her white, 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe.

It damage to the front end, stickers reading 'neck deep' and 'teach peace' and Georgia license plate WPQ909

If you have any information about Mayci or her whereabouts, contact Canton Police Det. Tom Priest at (770) 720-4883, email him tips to: tom.priest@cantonga.gov or call 911.

Her family has set up a Facebook page called, Finding Mayci.

