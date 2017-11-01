Layoffs at online news site Denverite

(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denverite, a digital news operation that was launched with much fanfare last year by a founder of Business Insider and a former Wall Street Journal publisher, says it has laid off three of its staffers.

"We laid off three wonderful colleagues today," Denverite tweeted late Tuesday. "Journalism is a tough industry."

"Denverite is special and has been special in part because of the relationship built between our journalists and our audience," the Denverite tweet continued.

"We have no illusions about what it means to lose people who put in hard, smart work to make [Denverite] what it is today. We will miss them. We already do."

