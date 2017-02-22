Legacy student hit by vehicle, issued citation

BROOMFIELD - A Legacy High School student hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning was issued a citation.
It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash, but Broomfield Police told 9NEWS the student disregarded a traffic control signal.
His injuries are non-life threatening, but he was hospitalized.
Broomfield Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of West 136th Avenue in between Zuni Street and Westlake Drive.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs