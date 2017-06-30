Light rail hits vehicle in Five Points

(Photo: Denver Fire)

DENVER - Fire crews extricated a person from a vehicle that was torn in half after it was in a collision with a light rail train Friday morning near Park Avenue and Welton Street.

The person inside the vehicle was talking to fire crews as he or she was being extricated. Despite the state of their vehicle, Denver Fire says they are "doing well."

Park Ave and Welton, more pics pic.twitter.com/wQftCFu9yS — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 30, 2017

A person aboard the train also sustained a minor injury, according to Denver Fire.

The D Line is shut down between 18th and Stout Street and 30th and Downing Streets due to this apparent accident.

Bus shuttles are in place for affected passengers.

A tow truck is working to remove the pieces of the car so the train can begin moving again.



