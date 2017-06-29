Lightner Creek fire grows to 100 acres

"Not a good situation!" That's what viewer Rick OBlock wrote on Twitter of the fire near Durango Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/Rick OBlock)

An evacuation order was issued Wednesday for at least 140 Lightner Creek residents due to a wildfire that's grown to 100 acres near Durango, area fire rescue reports.

Shortly after 4 p.m., reports came in of a house fire on the 1200 block of Lightner Creek Road (C.R. 207). Smoke could be seen from Durango, as several pictures tweeted out of the event show.

That home was lost to the fire, Durango Fire and Rescue says. They originally responded to a home fire at 4:06 p.m., and while battling that blaze the fire spread to surrounding brush.

The Lightner Creek fire is up to 100 acres in size, which may be a low estimate, per fire rescue. The fire burned from Lightner Creek to Ridgeline thanks in part of a lot of fuel in the area, says Scot Davis with Lightner Fire Rescue.

All recreational trails in the "Test Tracks" West of Downtown Durango are closed. Including: Hogsback, Leydon, and Hidden Valley trails. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 29, 2017

The fire was spread by the high air temperature, low humidity and high winds in the area.

Almost 150 homes have been evacuated already as the fire grows. Members of the La Plata County's Sheriff's Office have gone door-to-door to let residents know if they should leave. Residents who need to evacuate have been notified by the county's emergency system (referred to as Reverse-911).

Lightner Creek Road (CR207/CR208) to remain closed through the night. Current estimate to open is 0700. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 29, 2017

Evacuation orders for the areas surrounding this fire:

‣ All residents on C.R. 207 north of the C.R. 207/208 intersection

‣ All residents on C.R. 206, except those living in Westwood Apartments (pre-evac order given for those residents)

‣ Twin Buttes subdivision

‣ Animas High School

‣ Hogs Back Trail system

Pre-evac orders have been given for:

‣ Residents on C.R. 208

‣ Highway 160 residents one mile west of C.R. 207

‣ Dakota and Westwood apartment complexes

Views of the Lightner Creek fire near downtown Durango. (Photo: Durango Fire Rescue)

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking all motorists to avoid the area around Highway 160 west of Durango to allow for firefighting efforts and for evacuation to move more easily.

An air attack is in progress, fire rescue says. Heavy air tankers have been requested. As of 5:30 p.m., multiple engines, wildland units and tankers are responding from multiple districts.

An evacuation center was set up by La Plata County officials at the fairgrounds. Call 970-385-8700 for more information.

Durango County Fairgrounds is open as evacuation center for people and pets. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 28, 2017

Residents worried about smoke should make sure to close their windows at night. Smoke conditions get worse at night because of the cooler air pushing the smoke down.

Those who might be at-risk for health problems from smoke should prepare accordingly.

If you would like Reverse-911 calls to a cell phone, can register up to five numbers with the emergency management system so long as they can be tied to a physical street address. To learn more, head to this link.

© 2017 KUSA-TV