Lightning strike sparks fire in Brighton

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:10 PM. MDT June 22, 2017

BRIGHTON - A lightning strike sparked a fire in the attic of a home not far from Interstate 76 Thursday afternoon.

Brighton Fire says the was in the 5200 block of Nighthawk Parkway was quickly brought under control.

No one was injured.

You can watch a video of the firefighters below:
 

