Lightning strike sparks fire in Brighton

(Photo: Courtesy Brighton Fire)

BRIGHTON - A lightning strike sparked a fire in the attic of a home not far from Interstate 76 Thursday afternoon.

Brighton Fire says the was in the 5200 block of Nighthawk Parkway was quickly brought under control.

No one was injured.

You can watch a video of the firefighters below:



Firefighters on scene of lightning strike in the 5200 blk of Nighthawk Pkwy. Caused small fire in the attic. Fire is out. No injuries pic.twitter.com/Ba2DwO0jgQ — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) June 22, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV