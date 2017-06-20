Littleton police officer missing on Russia's tallest mountain

KUSA - Officers from around the state are trying to raise money to fund a search party to find one of their own.

Littleton Police Officer Steven Beare has gone missing while hiking on Russia's tallest mountain.

Beare did not get to his check-in point on June 16 on Mount Elbrus -- the 10th tallest mountain on Earth.

He tried to call the next day, though his exact location is unknown and it was in the middle of a severe blizzard.

A Russian search of the area did not find him.

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police along with his family are now trying to organize an expert search party to find Beare.

His wife is 11 weeks pregnant and the couple has a 20-month-old son.

© 2017 KUSA-TV