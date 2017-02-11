Littleton reports increased rat problem

Littleton is dealng with a rat problem. (Photo: KUSA)

LITTLETON - The owner of Rid-A-Pest in Littleton says he has been dealing with a rat issue for the past three years, leading to an uptick in calls about rats throughout the metro area.

The city of Littleton says they believe the problem is predator population, and say when management killed off so many fox and coyotes — which eat rats — it caused the rat population to increase.

Exterminator Scott Armbrust showed 9NEWS reporter Eddie Randle areas where he has killed dozens of rats. He has a different take on why the population keeps increasing.

“Weather changes, we have had milder winters which means less of these animals are going to die off. Plus, we've had wetter springs which means more seeds which is their primary food source,” Armbrust said.

The city of Littleton requires all construction sites to be free of trash, and dumpsters must be emptied regularly since rats tend to be found in those areas.

As for homes, experts say to keep all trash in the trash cans and be mindful of holes around your home because a rat only needs a hole the size of a quarter to get into your home.

Armbrust has also seen an increase in gophers and moles, but he says people tend to be more scared when they see a rat.

A few tips for keeping rats away:

Keep all garbage cans covered and do not accumulate trash

Weather-strip garage doors so they close tightly

Provide tight fitting covers for crawl spaces and compost bins

Keep garden sheds closed and check garage shelves and storage lofts regularly for evidence of rats

Seal all openings around pipes, cables and wires that enter walls and foundations

Repair damaged ventilation screens

Stack firewood off the ground and away from buildings and fences

Thin or remove dense vegetation such as ivy and harvest fruits/nuts regularly

Only feed birds, chickens and pets in a cleanable area and pick up pet droppings

For additional questions, call 303-795-3748.

