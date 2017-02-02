Litttleton woman pleads guilty in oil investment scheme; faces years in jail, $2M in restitution

A Littleton woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges and now faces years in jail and more than $2M in restitution. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

A Littleton woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges and now faces years in jail and more than $2 million in restitution.

Jill M. Evans, 51, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2015. She's accused of defrauding eight investors in oil deals from September 2011 through May 2015. She promised investors returns of from 50 percent to 50 times their original investment within a matter of days or weeks.

But instead of investing all the investors' money, the government said "she used those funds for her own personal expenses."

