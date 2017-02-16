Local art exhibit benefiting Denver's homeless community

Theyshootn presents Winter in America II

DENVER - There's a special art exhibit on Thursday night, and all you need to get in is a hoodie.

Denver-based arts group, Theyshootn, is putting on the show downtown.

It's called Winter in America II.

The exhibit focuses on many different issues such as poverty, homelessness, community relations with police, and political discontent.

It's their second event.

They had the first Winter in America show in February last year.

"It was an all black-and-white photo exhibit based and inspired by Gil Scott Heron's song of the same name, 'Winter in America,'' said Armando Geneyro, co-founder of Theyshootn.

"If you listen to the song 'Winter in America' - Gil Scott is always referring to a frozen season. Not only in temperature, but politically, philosophically, socially - and I think with today's current social and political climate his words are more relevant than ever," Geneyro added.

There is no cover charge.

"Winter in America is being held in conjunction with our Hoodies for the Homeless initiative. We are not asking anyone to pay a cover to come in and see the photos and enjoy the show," he said.

To get into the show all you have to do is bring new or gently-used hoodies, jackets, gloves - basically any sort of winter wear that can be donated to the homeless.

Blake Jackson, the other co-founder of Theyshootn, said the group wanted to do something that impacted the Denver community in a good way.

"To use our platform in a positive manner - not only by donating the hoodies, the beanies, and the jackets, whatever comes in, but also all the prints that you see up here are for sale as well, and all the profits from that will go to the Denver Rescue Mission to help Denver's homeless," Jackson said.

Jiberish Flagship store on 2650 Walnut St. is hosting the exhibit.

It begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

There will be performances by local artists DJ Vandelay, Milky.Wav and Sur Ellz.

Red Bull is providing the beverages.

