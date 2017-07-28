Longhorn cattle parade through downtown Castle Rock

(Photo: Bryan Wendland)

CASTLE ROCK - Downtown Castle Rock turned back the clock to it's agricultural roots Friday evening.

Dozens of longhorn cattle were led through town by cowboys and cowgirls ahead of the Douglas County Rodeo.

Randy and Bonnie Lake grabbed a spot near the front of the parade route. They caught last year's cattle drive too, and they knew they couldn't miss this one.

"I loved seeing it last year. I missed my high school reunion," Bonnie said.

Kerry Anne Natalizia went with her husband and kids.

"You know, it's that small town feel and it's Castle Rock and it kind of gives you that heart of Colorado," she said.

The Douglas County Fair and rodeo runs through August 6th and starts up with a rodeo parade in castle rock tomorrow morning.

© 2017 KUSA-TV