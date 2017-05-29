KUSA
Longmont man missing since Friday

Allison Sylte , KUSA 11:49 AM. MDT May 29, 2017

LONGMONT - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old Longmont man who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Rick Rue’s family says he needs medication, and that it’s unusual for him to disappear.

Rue was last seen at a Good-To-Go store in Williamsburg, New Mexico. It’s unclear why he left Colorado, according to Longmont Police.

He is believed to be driving a 1994 white Ford Ranger with Colorado license plate No. 835-XMF.

He is described as a 6’1” with brown hair and brown eyes. He often wears wide-brimmed hats.

Anyone who knows Rue’s location is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8555. 
 

