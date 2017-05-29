Longmont man missing since Friday

LONGMONT - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old Longmont man who hasn’t been seen since Friday.
Rick Rue’s family says he needs medication, and that it’s unusual for him to disappear.
Rue was last seen at a Good-To-Go store in Williamsburg, New Mexico. It’s unclear why he left Colorado, according to Longmont Police.
He is believed to be driving a 1994 white Ford Ranger with Colorado license plate No. 835-XMF.
He is described as a 6’1” with brown hair and brown eyes. He often wears wide-brimmed hats.
Anyone who knows Rue’s location is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8555.
