Lost bull spotted running around Arvada neighborhood

(Photo: Elliot Fox)

KUSA - In case you thought Colorado had somehow stopped being the Wild West, let us show you some photos of a bull in the loose in a suburban neighborhood.

These photos were taken on Tuesday morning. Arvada Police say the bull in question escaped from someone’s property north of 86th Parkway.

Elliot Fox, a 12-year-old girl, spotted the bull jumping into backyards and walking down the street near Meiklejohn Elementary School, her mom says.

The bull was ultimately captured not far from the intersection of West 80th Avenue and Alkire Street with help from the nice folks at the Wild West Ranch, who helped get the animal into a portable pen.

The owner has shown up to reclaim the bull – and life in this quiet Arvada neighborhood is back to normal.

For now.

