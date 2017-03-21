(Photo: Jojola, Jeremy)

LOVELAND - A Colorado medical doctor who runs a family practice in Loveland is standing by what he tweets about Muslims.

“It’s no secret that Muslims have a plan A and a Plan B for world domination,” Dr. Steven Huneycutt wrote on Twitter in January.

@KGBVeteran @drmom47 It's no secret that Muslims have a plan A and a Plan B for world domination. — Steven Huneycutt, MD (@HuneycuttSteven) January 30, 2017

In another tweet from 2016, Dr. Huneycutt wrote “Why does Kaisich [SIC] say Muslims are equal to God fearing Americans? Does he have a clue about Muslim domination of the world?”

Why does Kaisich say Muslims are equal to God fearing Americans? Does he have a clue about Muslim domination of the world? — Steven Huneycutt, MD (@HuneycuttSteven) March 30, 2016

In a tweet from last week, Dr. Huneycutt asked “Do Judges want to protect a religion that requires all members of Islam kill all infidels, mean everyone that is not Muslim?”

Do judges want to protect a religion that requires all members of Islam kill all infidels, meaning everyone that is not Muslim? — Steven Huneycutt, MD (@HuneycuttSteven) March 16, 2017

When contacted over the phone, Dr. Huneycutt admits to being “anti-Islam” but says he is “not racist.”

“They don't worship the same God I do. They claim that they do, but they don't,” Huneycutt said during a phone call.

Huneycutt explained he didn’t want his conversation recorded for broadcast but agreed to speak on the record.

During the ten minute phone call, he said his views on Islam came from reading “half of the Quran.”

When asked if he thinks Muslims do have a plan for taking over the world, he said “Yes, I do.”

“I think just from watching the news all the time. And Channel 9 included. See what they do here. Seeing their plans for mass murder. Basically it goes along with what the Quran says,” Huneycutt said.

Huneycutt said he treats Muslims at his clinic and that his views on Islam don’t affect how he treats his patients.

Huneycutt’s clinic also has a Twitter account. “Only Muslims treat women with disdain. Women are focused totally in the wrong place,” a tweet from the clinic account said in response to another Twitter user and Breitbart News.

@E64548519 @BreitbartNews Only Muslims treat women with disdain. Women are focused totally in the wrong place. — x (@HuneycuttFamMED) March 9, 2017

Huneycutt insists his views don’t affect the way he operates as a doctor.

“I treat everybody equally. I never look at it that way,” he said.

When asked if he thinks his tweets are racist, Honeycutt responded “Well I never looked at it as blatantly racist. I've looked at it as anti-Islamic.”

Huneycutt’s Twitter account links to his clinic’s website in Loveland.

Records show he is currently licensed as a medical professional in the state with no prior disciplinary action.

