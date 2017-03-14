KUSA
Close

Loveland Girl Scouts build osprey nest

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 11:35 AM. MDT March 14, 2017

KUSA - With spring upon us, ospreys will be migrating back to Colorado from their winter home in South America. And one lucky couple will have a nest ready and waiting for them in a prime location.

Loveland's Girl Scout Troop 3819 is doing their best to welcome the ospreys back by building a platform and nest for one lucky couple. With the help of Xcel Energy, they raised the new osprey home high in the sky.

Great work, Troop 3819!

In the words of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bring on the birds!

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories