Loveland Girl Scouts build osprey nest

An osprey nest (Photo: Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

KUSA - With spring upon us, ospreys will be migrating back to Colorado from their winter home in South America. And one lucky couple will have a nest ready and waiting for them in a prime location.

Loveland's Girl Scout Troop 3819 is doing their best to welcome the ospreys back by building a platform and nest for one lucky couple. With the help of Xcel Energy, they raised the new osprey home high in the sky.

Great work, Troop 3819!

In the words of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bring on the birds!

Thanks to Xcel and Loveland's Girl Scout Troop #3819 for helping create and install a new osprey nest on open space. Now bring on the birds! pic.twitter.com/M6BZNsZXuS — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 14, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV