Lynx made famous on Facebook found dead

In this March 14, 2015 photo, provided by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, a rare lynx is captured by remote research camera, prowling along in the snow of the San Juan Mountains, in southwestern Colo. (Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DURANGO - A lynx spotted among skiers and boarders at Purgatory Resort in Durango in late December has been found dead. A video of the lynx posted on Facebook quickly went viral.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, the lynx was found dead at the ski area on Sunday, January 8. Wildlife officials say Purgatory ski patrol members found the animal on a ski slope on the west side of the resort in the 'Chairlift 8' area. Wildlife officials retrieved the carcass and it will be sent to the agency's lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy -- the animal equivalent of an autopsy.

The video of the animal walking across the ski run has been viewed million of times on social media.

The video was posted by Airrick Hix.

Scott Wait, a senior terrestrial biologist for CPW's southwest region says sightings of lynx are fairly common in the winter. Wait says he wasn't surprised the first time he saw the video because of how often there are lynx sightings, but after seeing three more videos of the same animal acting the same way, he says " I figured that something was wrong with the cat. Wild animals die of various causes just like people do."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reintroduced Canada lynx into the state in 1999. That year cats captured in Canada and Alaska were released into the remote San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.

According to the CPW web site, the lynx reintroduction was declared a success in 2010. Today, an estimated 150-250 of the tufted-eared cats now roam Colorado's backcountry. Wait says Lynx are doing well in Colorado, but face the same challenges all wildlife does.

