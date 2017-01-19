Lynx scurries around Colorado Railroad Museum

A lynx was spotted at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, just west of Denver. (Photo: Colorado Railroad Museum)

GOLDEN - Staff members at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden spotted a lynx scurrying among the train cars Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Railroad Museum Curator of Collections Stephanie Gilmore caught this short video of a rare Lynx at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, CO. More to come! Posted by Colorado Railroad Museum on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The museum's curator of collections captured some short videos of the animals as it wandered about the property.

Lynx all but disappeared from Colorado but were reintroduced in 1999. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife web site, by 2005, more than 200 animals had been released, a number of Lynx paw prints in the snowlitters of kittens had been born, and lynx were expanding throughout the high country and occasionally beyond.

RELATED LINK: Lynx in viral video died of natural causes

(© 2017 KUSA)