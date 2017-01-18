Lynx scurries around Colorado Railroad Musuem

A lynx was spotted at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, just west of Denver. (Photo: Colorado Railroad Museum)

GOLDEN - Staff members at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden spotted a lynx scurrying among the train cars Wednesday afternoon.

The museum's curator of collections captured some short videos of the animals as it wandered about the property.

Lynx all but disappeared from Colorado but were reintroduced in 1999. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife web site, by 2005, more than 200 animals had been released, a number of Lynx paw prints in the snowlitters of kittens had been born, and lynx were expanding throughout the high country and occasionally beyond.

