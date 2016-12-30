Lynx spotted at Purgatory Resort

In this March 14, 2015 photo, provided by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, a rare lynx is captured by remote research camera, prowling along in the snow of the San Juan Mountains, in southwestern Colo. (Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DURANGO - A lynx was spotted among skiers and boarders at Purgatory Resort in Durango earlier this week according to a video posted on Facebook.

The video was posted by Airrick Hix on Wednesday.

“Lynx are usually pretty elusive, so this is a rare occasion at Purgatory,” a spokesman for Purgatory Resort told the Durango Herald.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reintroduced Canada lynx into the state in 1999. That year cats captured in Canada and Alaska were released into the remote San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.

According to the CPW web site, the lynx reintroduction was declared a success in 2010. Today, an estimated 150-250 of the tufted-eared cats now roam Colorado's backcountry.

