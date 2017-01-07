Mailman and dog form special bond

Boulder Letter Carrier Jeff Kramer is most dogs’ best friend (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - Mailmen and dogs aren’t supposed to get along.



“I’ve had a few of them try to bite me,” Boulder Letter Carrier Jeff Kramer said.



Even so, this postman is most dogs’ best friend.



“Most of them are now my friend,” he said. “In my opinion if you’re not a dog person and you’re a mailman, you’re in the wrong line of work.”

Boulder Letter Carrier Jeff Kramer is most dogs’ best friend (Photo: KUSA)

One dog in particular along his route holds a special place in Kramer’s heart; Tashi.



“Just the happiest old dog I’ve ever seen,” he said.



Tashi is so old now that his humans have to carry him up and down the steps. Kramer noticed that daily routine, and decided to help the family out. He built Tashi a ramp.

Tashi

“I had the pieces in my backyard and when it was convenient, I came over and built it,” Kramer said.

“He just brought it over one day,” Tashi’s owner Karen Dimetrosky said.



The ramp had a past life, too. Kramer originally built it for his dog Odie.



“I had four steps to my backyard and he couldn’t do it anymore and he was 100 pounds, a little harder to carry,” he said.

The ramp Jeff Kramer built for Tashi. (Photo: KUSA)

Odie used that ramp until he passed away five years ago.

“I had the pieces, they had the need. It’s just what you should do is take care of people that need taking care of and dogs that need taking care of,” Kramer said.

Winter keeps Tashi from greeting Jeff as often.

“It’s icy now, so we want to spot him, we don’t want to risk him falling,” Dimetrosky said.



But the bond between mailman and mailman’s best friend will remain as long as Tashi is around to use that ramp.



“We don’t know how much time he has left,” said Dimetrosky. “Every day is a gift.”

