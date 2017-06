Denver Consistory at 1370 Grant Street (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A maintenance worker was electrocuted Friday morning while working near the State Capitol in downtown Denver.

Just after 11 a.m., Denver Fire crews were called to the Denver Consistory at 1370 Grant Street on reports of an electrocuted maintenance worker.

Details on the severity of the worker's injuries were not immediately known.

© 2017 KUSA-TV