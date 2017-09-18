'Major accident' on Hwy 93 sparks grassfire

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - What the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “major accident” sparked a grass fire off Highway 93 Monday afternoon south of Eldorado Springs.

Hwy 93 is closed between State Highways 128 and 72, and will be "for awhile", the agency tweeted.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office told commuters to avoid the area and find alternate routes between Boulder and Golden.

Accident on Hwy 93 & associated grass fire has closed the hwy between 72 & 128. Hwy will be closed for awhile. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/UKPzjEKwM0 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) September 18, 2017

