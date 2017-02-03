Man and best friend bond with skijoring

Skijoring in Frisco. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

FRISCO - When Louisa Morrissey heads to the Frisco Nordic Center, she usually gets some extra attention and is rarely alone.

She gears up with her two dogs, Linus and Rerun, for some great skijoring.

“On a long ski you’re working about 50 percent as much as they are,” Morrissey said.

To get started, all you need is a harness, a rope that stretches 8 feet, and a belt for you and your dog. It’s something she’s been doing for 20 years.

“I think it’s a great way for people to get out with their dog,” she said.

Given dogs can be unpredictable, taking a class can help those new to the sport. Morrissey teaches them each winter at the Frisco Nordic Center and near Winter Park.

“We learn how to get our dogs to pull, we learn how to get them to stop, we learn a command,” Morrissey said. “You have this sense of togetherness and teamwork and that’s a really neat thing for people to experience with their dogs."

Pooch power! The Frisco Nordic Center has classes on skijoring with your dog...and dog gone it, it looks fun! @9NEWS #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/gSv5thf0sY — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) February 3, 2017

To learn more about skijoring classes with a dog you can visit Louisa’s website at http://www.highcountrydogs.com/.

