Man barricaded in Boulder County home later barricades himself in car

KUSA - A man who barricaded himself in a Boulder County home overnight Friday and was supposed to turn himself into police later barricaded himself in his vehicle but is now in custody, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

This second barricade situation was tweeted by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office just before 11:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies say the man and his vehicle were in the area of Plateau Road and North Foothills Highway.

Drivers were told to avoid the area as police work on a second round of negotiations.

When the man was arrested, he was found with multiple weapons and a dog, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

This comes after the suspect was involved in an hours-long standoff with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in the 8300 block of Middle Crest Road.

It began at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when police say the man allegedly attacked two Boulder Police officers, but the situation was declared clear just before 2:44 a.m. after the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT was pulled back from the scene, since investigators didn’t believe the man was a threat to himself or the public.

The suspect was expected to turn himself in to Boulder Police on Friday.

He faces charges for assaulting a Boulder Police officer, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the officers who was attacked during the initial altercation was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. The other was treated on the scene.

