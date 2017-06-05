Man barricades himself in trailer after deputies serve eviction notice

Police lights.

LONGMONT - The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has been called after a man barricaded himself inside of a mobile home when deputies tried to serve an eviction notice Monday morning.

The situation is happening at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park off of 9th Avenue in Longmont.

The sheriff’s office says the standoff started at around 10:15 a.m. When the man refused to come out of the trailer, deputies called the SWAT team.

As of 4:20 p.m., the man remained in the trailer. Longmont Police says it’s unclear if he is armed, but he is known to have weapons at his disposal.

Authorities have deployed gas into and underneath the trailer, but say at this point, the man still hasn’t come out .

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for details as they become available.

